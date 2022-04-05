Jiggle Physics 123: PlayStation Plus, Zelda, GDC 2022
By Carli Velocci published
We won't bury the lede, folks. We forgot to mention that E3 has been canceled for 2022. Whoops! But in news we DO actually discuss, Sony has revealed their new PlayStation Plus membership. The next Zelda game won't be released until 2023, but Nintendo has delivered a morsel of a teaser. Carli reports on her field trip to GDC 2022, and more!
Hosted by: Carli Velocci, Jennifer Locke, Rebecca Spear
- The best (and worst) April Fools' Day video game jokes of 2022 | Windows Central
- US senators call out lack of accountability for Bobby Kotick in Microsoft deal [Update] | Windows Central
- Report: State of Decay dev Undead Labs suffered from mismanagement, toxic culture | Windows Central
- Sony's PlayStation Plus revamp is only the beginning | Android Central
- Sony reveals new PlayStation Plus membership | Android Central
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 — Rumors, delays, and everything we know so far about the sequel | iMore
- GDC 2022 roundup: Unions, NFTs, and VR all in one place
