Jiggle Physics 123: PlayStation Plus, Zelda, GDC 2022

We won't bury the lede, folks. We forgot to mention that E3 has been canceled for 2022. Whoops! But in news we DO actually discuss, Sony has revealed their new PlayStation Plus membership. The next Zelda game won't be released until 2023, but Nintendo has delivered a morsel of a teaser. Carli reports on her field trip to GDC 2022, and more!

Hosted by: Carli Velocci, Jennifer Locke, Rebecca Spear

