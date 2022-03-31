Android Gaming recap: Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile, Apex Legends Mobile pre-reg opens

It's been another relatively quiet month in the Android gaming sphere as we learn about upcoming games but haven't been able to play them yet. That should change soon since Apex Legends Mobile opened up pre-registration worldwide on Android, signaling an imminent release. Elsewhere, Activision revealed that it has begun work on bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile, and some big titles like Genshin Impact and Pokémon Unite received some new updates.

Here's what you may have missed for March 2022.

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile

(Image credit: Activision)

Studios are continuing to bring some of their most popular franchises to mobile, and Warzone appears to be the next one. While Call of Duty Mobile already exists, Activision revealed that it's bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices in the near future.

Warzone was the series' first dedicated battle royale that launched in 2020 following Black Ops' battle royale mode mode a couple of years prior. With Call of Duty Mobile already serving as the franchise's battle royale offering on mobile, it's unclear what Activision will do to set Warzone apart.

For now, all we know is that the publisher hopes to bring the "the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go." Activision is calling it a AAA mobile experience. Time will tell whether it becomes one of the best battle royales on Android, but it certainly has the backing to be a contender.

Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration opens on Android

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

It feels like these past few months have always had some sort of Apex Legends Mobile-related news, whether it's about the limited beta or a regional soft launch. But we're finally getting closer to its highly-anticipated release, and that means that Respawn has now opened up pre-registration for everybody worldwide on Android.

It still doesn't have a firm release date other than sometime later this year, but with a soft launch already behind it and pre-registration open for everyone, you can probably expect it very, very soon.

During its soft launch, players were able to test out Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Respawn says that more systems and content will be available at the game's global launch.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact wouldn't be complete without a new pretty boy. Kamisato Ayato joined the roster in Update 2.6. Brother to Kamisato Ayaka, a previous character introduced in Update 2.0, Ayato is a Hydro sword user and current Yashiro Commissioner.

It's too early to tell where he'll rank on our Genshin Impact character tier list, but early findings suggest he'll sit right around A or S rank. He works best as a main or sub DPS, depending on the party.

Update 2.6 also finally opened up The Chasm, an area that players have been speculating would be added for some time now. The Chasm is known to have fluorescent flora and fauna along with a new Ruin Serpent boss.

Duraludon joins Pokémon Unite roster

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

I don't have too much to say here. Duraludon was added to Pokémon Unite, bringing its total roster to 33. He's a good boy. He's a tank. He is a terrible support Pokémon and does his best work attacking.

Tower of Fantasy looks to take on Genshin Impact worldwide

(Image credit: Level Infinnite)

Genshin Impact's popularity has reasonably caused a ton of competitors to pop up. Tower of Fantasy, a post-apocalyptic, open-world RPG coming from Chinese developer Hotta Studio, is aiming to take on the gacha giant. It originally released only in China, but it will be coming to the West on PC and mobile.

A closed beta test is set to begin this April. Otherwise, it doesn't have a full release date just yet.

The mobile industry is booming

For as much shovelware that can be found on the Play Store, developers are bringing some seriously impressive games to mobile. The industry continues to grow and only looks to get bigger throughout the year with high profile releases on the horizon.

– Jennifer Locke