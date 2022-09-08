Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six Mobile beta coming soon

What you need to know

Ubisoft is bringing its popular Rainbow Six franchise to mobile.

While not a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile does retain its 5v5 tactical gameplay.

The company revealed that its first beta test is coming soon.

More information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sept. 10.

Ahead of Ubisoft Forward on Sept. 10, the company revealed during GameSpot's Swipe Mobile showcase that fans will be able to sign up for Rainbow Six Mobile's beta very soon.

While no specific date for the closed beta was announced, Ubisoft did state that the Clubhouse map will be part of the beta. More information is expected during Ubisoft Forward. Rainbow Six Mobile's short teaser trailer showcases a little bit of Clubhouse footage.

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile isn't necessarily a one-to-one port of the console and PC title, but it features series staples that fans have become familiar with. It retains its signature 5v5 gameplay, attacking and defending Operators, and destructible environments.

In addition to the Clubhouse map that Ubisoft just announced, it will also include Bank and Border, two more maps series fans should already have some experience with.

Ubisoft hopes to deliver an experience with the best visual quality possible on mobile, ensuring that fans don't feel like they're playing an inferior experience.

No release date has been announced for this free-to-play tactical shooter, but more information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sept. 10. Aside from Rainbow Six Mobile, the developer is also working on The Division Resurgence, another game set in the Tom Clancy's franchise that's heading to mobile.

Elsewhere in the Ubisoft Forward showcase, the company is expected to reveal the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise, which includes Assassin's Creed Mirage and Assassin's Creed Infinity. Rumors point towards two unannounced games set in feudal Japan and the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials.

Rainbow Six Mobile previously had a closed alpha take place earlier in May.