Three games hit Netflix Games today, with one more on the way

What you need to know

Netflix is adding three more mobile games to its catalog today that subscribers can download and play at no additional cost.

The three games are Dragon Up, Moonlighter, and Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt.

Exploding Kittens - The Game will be added to the service next week with two exclusive cards for Netflix subscribers and a planned expansion pack based on the animated series coming next year.

Three more mobile games have been added to Netflix's catalog for Android and iOS devices today with another game that will contain exclusive items for subscribers coming next week, Netflix announced.

The first game added today is Dragon Up, an idle game about collecting treasure and hatching dragons, which first launched on Facebook and mobile in 2013. The other two mobile games are shop management and combat RPG Moonlighter, which has appeared on PC, consoles, and Stadia since its original launch in 2018, and city-building strategy game Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt.

A fourth game, Exploding Kittens - The Game, will be added to Netflix's catalog next week on May 31. The mobile game based on the physical card game will come with two exclusive cards that only Netflix subscribers will be able to use. Netflix also said in the announcement (opens in new tab) that "future versions" of Exploding Kittens - The Game will have an exclusive expansion pack with cards based on the upcoming Netflix series about the card game slated for next year.

Netflix has been slowing adding more titles to its games tab on the streaming service since it launched for Android and iOS last November. The games can be selected from the Netflix app, but redirects to the respective app store to download for free and the Netflix versions do not contain in-app purchases.

The company has also acquired three game studios with the latest being mobile game developer Boss Fight Entertainment last March. Netflix started building its games division last year with the acquisition of Night School Studio, which developed one of the best Android games with Oxenfree.