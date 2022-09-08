Call of Duty Mobile season 8 inspired by spy thrillers, Warzone Mobile info to be revealed soon

What you need to know

During GameSpot's Mobile Showcase 2022, Activision shared some information on the next season of Call of Duty Mobile and what's to come with a new mobile game in the future.

Call of Duty Mobile season 8 is focused on spy thrillers and is titled Train to Nowhere.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, also known as Project Aurora, is being developed by four different studios, including Solid State Studios.

During GameSpot's Mobile Showcase on Thursday, Activision revealed a little more about what is to come for the Call of Duty franchise across mobile devices.

Call of Duty Mobile season 8, titled Train to Nowhere, is inspired by spy thrillers, a first for the mobile spin on the series. The developers at Activision also shared more about Project Aurora, also known as Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being developed by four different studios under Activision, including Solid State Studios, a team that was founded in 2021 to provide premium mobile experiences. Other teams on the project include Digital Legends and Activision Shanghai. You can watch the overview for season 8 and news to come on Warzone Mobile below:

More information on Warzone Mobile will be shared at the Call of Duty Next event on Sep. 15, 2022. With all of the resources being poured in the project, any Call of Duty fans can likely look forward to one of the best Android games of the year when it arrives.

All of this comes as Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. The deal is currently going through regulatory review and is slated to finalize at some point before June 30, 2023. As part of the terms of the deal, Microsoft has offered to keep Call of Duty games on PlayStation for three years after the existing agreements, terms that Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan deemed "inadequate."