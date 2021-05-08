This derby clash between these two old Istanbul rivals looks set to determine who will walk away with this year's title as the Turkish Süper Lig reaches a thrilling climax.
Follow our guide below on how to get a Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş live stream and watch all the action online no matter where you are in the world.
The home side currently find themselves six points behind table-topping Beşiktaş in third with just three games remaining, with both teams separated by second-place side Fenerbahçe.
After an indifferent campaign, Fatih Terim's Galatasaray appear to have found some form in recent weeks and come into this match on a six-game unbeaten run.
That consistency may have come too late to earn them the championship, but the home side will be determined to step in the way of their neighbors from claiming their first title in four years.
Beşiktaş have meanwhile lost just one of their last 16 Süper Lig matches, with Sergen Yalçın's men having thrashed Hatayspor 7-0 during their last match.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş: Where and when?
This massive match takes place at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, with kick-off set for 9.30pm local time (TRT). That makes it a 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT start in the U.S. and a 6.30pm BST kick-off in the UK.
Watch Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this Turkish Süper Lig clash but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the locations of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş online in Turkey
The Istanbul derby will be broadcast exclusively live on beIN Sports in the host nation. That also means you can live stream Galatasaray vs Besiktas by using the beIN Sports Connect app. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm TRT on Saturday night.
If you're from Turkey but find yourself abroad for the big clash, then you can follow our instructions above and grab a VPN to tune into your local coverage as it happens.
How to watch Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş online in the U.S.
Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to Turkish Süper Lig in the U.S., including this massive top of the table clash.
You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as FuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels.
The great news is that Fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent.
Kick-off for Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş is at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT.
Live stream Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş in Canada
In Canada, beIN Sports hold the broadcast rights to show Turkish Süper Lig football matches, and will be showing this massive derby clash. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.
Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş kicks off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday morning.
Can I stream Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş live in the UK?
It's bad news for Turkish football fans in the UK is that no broadcaster in the region is set to show this massive top of the table clash.
But don't despair, with the VPN options we've outlined above, you can tune in to the match by changing your location to somewhere else in the world that is broadcasting the game and watch it there.
Live stream Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş live in Australia
It's sadly the same story Down Under with no confirmed broadcaster of this crucial match in Australia. As an alternative, you could try a VPN as outlined above, and digitally relocate yourself to a country showing the match.
