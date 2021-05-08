Follow our guide below on how to get a Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş live stream and watch all the action online no matter where you are in the world.

This derby clash between these two old Istanbul rivals looks set to determine who will walk away with this year's title as the Turkish Süper Lig reaches a thrilling climax.

The home side currently find themselves six points behind table-topping Beşiktaş in third with just three games remaining, with both teams separated by second-place side Fenerbahçe.

After an indifferent campaign, Fatih Terim's Galatasaray appear to have found some form in recent weeks and come into this match on a six-game unbeaten run.

That consistency may have come too late to earn them the championship, but the home side will be determined to step in the way of their neighbors from claiming their first title in four years.

Beşiktaş have meanwhile lost just one of their last 16 Süper Lig matches, with Sergen Yalçın's men having thrashed Hatayspor 7-0 during their last match.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş: Where and when?

This massive match takes place at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, with kick-off set for 9.30pm local time (TRT). That makes it a 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT start in the U.S. and a 6.30pm BST kick-off in the UK.

Watch Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this Turkish Süper Lig clash but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the locations of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.