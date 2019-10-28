The Future 50 Awards, part of the inaugural Future Tech Awards, will recognize the top 50 professionals impacting the technology industry. From CEOs to young leaders and content creators to PR mavens, these awards rank visionaries in their fields. You can nominate yourself or a colleague to be ranked as one of the top 10 most influential individuals in the world of tech. And we're asking Android Central readers to vote. Nominations are open now until November 8, 2019.

Individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

CEOs and Executive Leadership — C-suite level executives who embody the tech industry and displayed outstanding leadership within its organization

— C-suite level executives who embody the tech industry and displayed outstanding leadership within its organization Young Professional of the Year — Professionals under 30 years old on the rise in the industry with a superior track record of 2019 achievements

— Professionals under 30 years old on the rise in the industry with a superior track record of 2019 achievements Content Creators — Content creators (video creators, presenters, and writers) developing materials for media channels which have increased brand exposure and executed forward-thinking tactics to connect with audiences

— Content creators (video creators, presenters, and writers) developing materials for media channels which have increased brand exposure and executed forward-thinking tactics to connect with audiences Marketing and Advertising — Marketing and advertising executives who have created and implemented impactful campaigns to raise brand awareness and drive company growth

— Marketing and advertising executives who have created and implemented impactful campaigns to raise brand awareness and drive company growth PR and Communications — PR representatives who have elevated brands and products via campaigns and communication initiatives

Also, the Future Tech Awards Hall of Fame honors the best professionals with 15 years of proven success or more with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. The nomination window for this award is currently open and will be accepted until November 8, 2019, with a shortlist and online voting to follow. Please nominate one of your peers (no self-nominations will be accepted).

The recipients of the Future 50 and the Hall of Fame prizes will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020, at the annual Future Tech Awards winners' ceremony.

The Future 50 and the Future Hall of Fame awards are part of the Future Tech Awards, which will feature the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. The Future Tech awards include four award tracks:

Future Choice — The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee.

— The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee. Reader's Choice — The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers.

— The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers. Future 50 — The top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories.

— The top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories. Tech Hall of Fame — Decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nominations for Future Tech Awards include but are not limited to products, services, and people within the Android, Google and wider technology ecosystems. That's why we're asking you, our readers, to participate.

Stay tuned for more details on the Future Choice, Reader's Choice, Future 50, and Hall of Fame award, and you can follow us and join in the fun on social media using the hashtag #TheBulldogs.

Learn more about the Future Tech Awards