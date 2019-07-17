With Fortnite Season 9 almost over, many players thought that Epic would be releasing Overtime Challenges into the game, as it's done in seasons past. Well, a couple dataminers looked into it and leaked online that Fortnite will once again be offering the extra challenges in order to give players a chance to level up more before Season 10.
For those unaware, Overtime Challenges are a series of challenges that release during the final two weeks of a season in order to get players some extra XP and rewards while they wait for the next season to start. With nearly two weeks in between the end of Season 9 and the start of Season 10, it makes sense for something to occupy that space, and now we know what it will be.
Twitter user Lucas7Yoshi — who has become well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the list earlier today:
Season 9 Overtime Challenges pic.twitter.com/olzm5eDI1o— Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) July 17, 2019
Much like the overall trend for Season 9, the Overtime Challenges aren't too difficult. Most of them involve leveling up to certain tiers in the Battle Pass, while others have you visit a variety of areas as you play the game. Rewards for the overtime challenges range from extra XP to help level up your Battle Pass to different styles for certain characters' outfits. All in all, it's a nice way to keep players earning rewards while everyone gets ready for Season 10 to begin.
You can check out the full list of challenges below:
Overtime Challenges
- Stage 1 of 2: Reach Battle Pass Tier 23
- Stage 2 of 2: Complete Free Overtime Challenges (0/3)
- Stage 1 of 2: Reach Battle Pass Tier 71
- Stage 2 of 2: Complete Free Overtime Challenges (0/6)
- Stage 1 of 2: Reach Battle Pass Tier 87
- Stage 2 of 2: Complete Free Overtime Challenges (0/9)
- Work together with friends to get eliminations (0/25)
- Damage opponents with Shotguns (try Party Assist!) (0/2,500)
- Visit Loot Lake, Polar Peak, and Pressure Plant
- Revive a Friend in different matches (0/3)
- Damage opponents with Assault Rifles (try Party Assist!) (0/2,500)
- Dance inside a holographic Durr Burger head
- Place Top 15 in Duos or Squads with a friend (0/5)
- Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (try Party Assist!) (0/2,500)
- Score a goal on an indoor soccer pitch
Since this week is so easy in terms of challenges, you won't need too many tips on how to complete them. We'll have guides ready for the challenges that need them, though, and if you're stuck on some of the older challenges, feel free to check out our guides for past challenges:
- Visit different clocks
- How to Visit a Solar Array in Snow, Desert, and the Jungle
- How to find hidden Battle Star in Week 9's loading screen
