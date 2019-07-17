With Fortnite Season 9 almost over, many players thought that Epic would be releasing Overtime Challenges into the game, as it's done in seasons past. Well, a couple dataminers looked into it and leaked online that Fortnite will once again be offering the extra challenges in order to give players a chance to level up more before Season 10.

For those unaware, Overtime Challenges are a series of challenges that release during the final two weeks of a season in order to get players some extra XP and rewards while they wait for the next season to start. With nearly two weeks in between the end of Season 9 and the start of Season 10, it makes sense for something to occupy that space, and now we know what it will be.

Twitter user Lucas7Yoshi — who has become well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the list earlier today: