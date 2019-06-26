Summer is officially here, and with it comes Fortnite's 14 Days of Summer. The annual event kicks off this week and will see daily content dropped into the world of Fortnite, offering players of every game mode the chance to experience new things every day. As its name suggests, the 14 Days of Summer will last for two weeks, and will include new challenges to complete, game modes to play, and items to pick up in the item shop.

To celebrate the occasion, Epic plans on giving Battle Royale players ton to do every day. The developers will be unvaulting one weapon each day, allowing players to have some fun with weapons that haven't been in the game for some time. Along with unvaulting the weapons, new limited-time modes will be available each day, new challenges and rewards will be released each day, and new outfits will drop into the Item Shop.

For those who would rather play the Creative and Save the World modes of Fortnite, there are things to look forward to as well. A new featured island will pop in Creative daily, and new quests every day will allow Save the World players to score some free items in the store.

For a brief look at some of the limited-time modes that will drop into Fortnite throughout the next two weeks, check out below, and head over to Fortnite's blog to see the full breakdown of what to expect:

Heavy Metal Squads

In this mode, only the "Heavy" weapon variants can be found in loot boxes. Get your loadout and get in the fight!

Storm Chasers: Surfin' (squads)

Ride the waves and try to stay afloat, who will be the best?

Splashdown Squads

Simple summer fun, try to eliminate opponents with the new Water Balloon Item.

Power Up Solos

Become the most powerful player in the match. Consume as many shields as you can and fight to be the last one standing.

Leave None Behind Duos

United you stand strong, but divided you fall. Leave none behind!

Use With Care Duos

Resources are scarce in this mode so make sure you place builds efficiently!

