Earlier this week , Epic teased another crossover with the Avengers brand to celebrate the upcoming Avengers: Endgame , and while fans have been waiting anxiously to see what the newest superhero crossover would entail, the wait is finally over, with the developers officially announcing a brand new limited-time mode, appropriately titled Endgame.

In typical Fortnite fashion, the Endgame limited-time mode will see players fighting in a big-team battle type of scenario. Players will either take on the role of a Hero or a Chitauri, enemies found in the Avengers series. As Heroes, your goal is simple: stop Thanos and his army of Chitauri from finding the six Infinity Stones. For the opposing team, you'll be helping Thanos search for the six Infinity Stones in an effort to power yourselves up and take down the opposing team.

Of course, as heroes, you'll be able to equip yourself with some pretty cool gear. Players will be able to find Avengers-themed items in chests throughout the map, including things like Hawkeye's Bow, Captain America's Shield, or Iron Man's Repulsors. For those on the Chitauri side, you'll also be equipped with some nifty items, including a laser rifle, anti-structure grenades, and a jetpack that allows you to leap high into the air. Like some of Fortnite's other big game modes, Endgame will also have rewards, including an Avengers Quinjet Glider and an Infinity Gauntlet spray that players can unlock by completing some fairly easy challenges in the mode. All in all, It's a pretty ambitious game mode, but when you're crossing over with one of the most ambitious movies of all-time, it's only right you go all out.

For a more detailed breakdown of the mode, check out below, and if you want to try it for yourself, you can find it in the game now:

Mode Details

Endgame features a team of heroes fighting to stop Thanos and his Chitauri from claiming all six Infinity Stones.

Both teams respawn when eliminated until the other side completes their objective.

On one side is the Hero team. Heroes respawn when eliminated until the enemy team has found all six Infinity Stones.

Heroes start with a treasure map that leads directly to a Mythic Avengers item.

Other Avengers items can be found in Chests throughout the map.

The goal for the Hero team is to destroy the Chitauri army and defeat Thanos.

Team Thanos is comprised of Chitauri Invaders and Thanos himself.

Chitauri Invaders start with a powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack, and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air.

The first Chitauri to recover an Infinity stone will be transformed into Thanos.

If Thanos is eliminated from the match, another Chitauri will become him after a short wait (unless Thanos is the last one standing).

If Thanos & the Chitauri find all six Infinity Stones, Heroes will no longer be able to respawn.

The goal for Thanos and his army is to find the stones and then eliminate the remaining heroes.

