Fortnite's fans have been waiting since Thanksgiving for the start of Fortnite's yearly Winterfest, and today, it finally arrived.

The latest update to Fortnite brings with it the 2019 Winterfest, which Epic promises will include a ton of festive treats, including free daily gifts, new challenges to complete, and much more.

Players can get started by heading into the main menu of the game, where they'll see a snowflake tab. By clicking on it, they can get to the Winterfest Lodge, which is the main hub of the Winterfest.

In the lodge, players can unwrap a new present every day, and can claim two new outfits, two gliders, two pickaxes, two wraps, one Emote, and more, all of which will be exclusive to this years' Winterfest. The presents will be there until Jan. 7, so make sure you stop by each day to open a new one, or at least before the final day to claim them all.

In keeping with the holiday theme, the Winterfest Lodge also has some stockings hung with care, where you'll find a brand new challenge each day that allows you to complete rewards for XP. Much like the presents, the stockings will also be there until Jan. 7, so you can head over and grab them at any time.

Epic has also announced from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2, the game will unvault weapons and bring back some of the limited-time game modes. This includes anything from Wick's Bounty to Arsenal. Since there aren't any more weekly challenges this season, it seems as if this is how Epic will be closing out the year, and it's not a bad gift to the world of Fortnite.