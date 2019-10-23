With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Forged in Slurp set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the games new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, it's important to note that this challenge is not available until Friday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m. EDT, which is when this set of missions for Fortnite go live. Because the missions leaked ahead of time, you'll be waiting a couple of days for these to unlock, but knowing how to complete it faster should save you some time.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the Forged in Slurp missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen. Since there aren't too many loading screens available for the game yet, the one we'll be looking at is the Forged in Slurp one. This screen, which you can see above, shows one of the new character to Fortnite Chapter 2 standing in front of a body of water. Looking behind him and underneath a large pipe, you'll notice a faint 'R' hidden. That area is Slurpy Swamp, and where we'll be headed to claim the prize.

Where to find the hidden 'R' in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land just South of Slurpy Swamp, on the factory that's settled on the swamp. Look for a large pipe that runs down near the swamp and head underneath it, and the letter will pop up. Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Forged in Slurp Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!

