One of Fortnite's Season 8, Week 9 challenges will have players hunting down various locations on the map and dancing in between them. After tackling the first part of the challenge (which deals with finding ice sculptures), you'll be headed to a different part of the map in search of three dinosaurs to dance in between. Players may have a good idea by now where the dinosaurs are in Fortnite, but just in case you don't, we've got it covered.

How to dance between three dinosaurs in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo, as it's the best for challenges like these. Head towards Paradise Palms, aiming for just south of main city along the highway. On the road just before the bridge, you'll find three dinosaur states (see image above). Simply stand in the middle of them and dance to complete your challenge.

After doing any kind of dance, the challenge should be done, and you'll be ready to head off to the next part of the challenge, or maybe even get working on something else!

