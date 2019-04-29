One of Fortnite's Season 8, Week 9 challenges will have players hunting down various locations on the map and dancing in between them. Once you've danced your way through the ice sculptures and dinosaurs, your final challenge is to find the four hot springs and dance in between those. Thankfully, this might be the easiest place to find, as you can plainly see it from the map. In case you've missed it, however, we have you covered.

How to dance between four hot springs in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo, as it's the best for challenges like these. Head towards northeast of Lazy Lagoon, just ahead of the volcano on the island. As you get closer to the area, you should see the four hot springs come into view (see image above). Simply stand in the middle of them and dance to complete your challenge.

After doing any kind of dance, the goal should be complete, and you'll be done with this particular challenge! You're ready to tackle the easier objectives in Week 9, so head out there.

