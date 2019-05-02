One of Fortnite's Season 8, Week 10 challenges will have players heading to Junk Junction in an effort to find a treasure map signpost. Once found, you'll then have to head over to where the map leads to claim your Battle Star. Finding the signpost and treasure can actually be trickier than you'd think, so we've done the hard work for you. Check out below for where to go and you'll be claiming your prize in no time.

Once there, you'll find the signpost in between two purple shipping containers (see image above) .

Simply pick up the Battle Star to claim it, and you're all done! You're now ready to tackle the easier objectives in Week 10, so head out there.

