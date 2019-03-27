The latest content update for Fortnite — the 8.20 patch — will be hitting servers today, and with it comes an array of changes to the game, as well as the inclusion of some new, limited-time game modes.

According to Epic Games, the update will include fixes to the Baller item and various weapons, but perhaps most importantly, the former hard cap on how many materials a player could gather has now been reverted back to its standard amount. Previously, Epic had begun tinkering with players only being able to carry a maximum of 500 of each material (wood/brick/metal), but that looks to be reverting back to 999, at least in normal game modes.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and expect to see it live sometime today:

Poison Dart Trap It's a Poison Trap! Catch your opponents off guard with this new addition. But remember, watch where you step…

New Foraged Items It's bananas! Regenerate health and zoom around after taking a bite from a pepper, heal up with a tasty banana, or relax with a coconut to gain health/shields.

Limited Time Mode: Floor is Lava Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map, and it's hot! Drop in and quickly loot and gather materials so you can be the first to reach the high ground. More details on that mode below:

A few minutes into the match, the lava will begin to rise.

The lava moves at a steady speed until the entire map is covered.

Touching the lava will apply damage directly to your health and bounce you up in the air.

You can build on the lava.

Players will be given a small number of materials every second, to help out in those "entire map is on fire" situations.

Weapon/Item Changes The Baller no longer applies damage to players upon collision and there will be future changes planned in the 8.30 update that will allow for players to shoot through the glass of The Baller. However, non-glass areas of the item will still be able to block damage and have collision effects.

Siphon/Material Changes Perhaps the biggest change to this update, the material changes implemented in the 7.40 update have been removed, reverting all settings in the core modes to how they initially were. This includes the 500/500/500 cap on materials, health/materials dropping upon an elimination, and the harvest rate increase. While the mechanics are being phased out of the core modes, they will remain in the new Arena game mode.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.