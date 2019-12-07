What you need to know
- The world of Star Wars and Fortnite are once again coming together.
- On December 14, J.J. Abrams will be showing off a never-before-seen scene from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Fortnite's Risky Reels location.
- The festivities start at 2 PM EST, but players are advised to show up earlier.
The world of Star Wars and Fortnite's are once again set to collide, this time with some never-before-seen footage of the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
For some time now, Fortnite's Risky Reels location has been undergoing a bit of construction, and it looks as if we now know what is going to be happening.
Announced earlier today, Epic Games will be partnering once again with the iconic film franchise to give fans a once in a lifetime opportunity. On Saturday, December 14 at 2 PM EST, players will be able to check-in at Fortnite's Risky Reels, along with J.J. Abrams — the director of the upcoming film — and watch brand new footage from The Rise of Skywalker.
Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019
Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET.
You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT
For players looking to join in the experience, Epic advises you to jump into the game a bit early, around 1:30 PM EST, in order to avoid any possible delays in loading up a server. Much like the now-infamous Marshmello concert that took place in Fortnite, players can likely expect to be able to sit back and check out the in-game event without getting attacked by other players.
- Related: Star Wars and Fortnite meet in latest crossover
- Related: Check out Fortnite's full list of 'Chaos Rising' missions
Needless to say, this is another big moment in Fortnite crossovers, and if you're a Star Wars fan and are able to get into the game on Saturday, you won't want to miss it. If you do miss it, don't worry too much, as you can expect it to pop up on the internet shortly after.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Force compels you to pre-order the Star Wars Galaxy Note 10+
Whether you're a Star Wars fan or not, this Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 10+ is pretty sweet. From the design, the packaging, and the accessories, it's a great collaboration that's up for pre-order now.
Google Assistant now supports Google Keep and other notes/lists services
Google is adding the ability to add to and create lists through your Assistant with Google Keep as well as other popular note-keeping services.
Totallee Wireless Car Charger review: Totally worth it
After making a name for itself with ultra-thin phone cases, Totallee is now launching its first phone mount/charger for the car — aptly name the Totallee Wireless Car Charger. Is it worth the high asking price? Let’s take a look.
Sit down and celebrate Triple Force Friday with these great Star Wars games
Jump into your favorite galaxy far, far anyway in one of these Star Wars games for PlayStation 4.