With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges and crossovers, and Tuesday's update brought with it a new world to visit and some new challenges to complete. With the world of Borderlands now available in Fortnite, the Welcome to Pandora challenges are out, giving players a chance to snag some free rewards in exchange for exploring the newly added area. One of the challenges involves finding three different Vault symbols, which are notoriously peppered around the world of Borderlands. Thankfully they aren't too hard to find, but if you need some help, keep reading.

Knowing the challenge

Finding the Vault Symbols is a pretty straightforward challenge, and thankfully, every symbol is close together. There's five of them littered throughout the map, but you only need to collect three, and finding them is as simple as walking up to it and searching the item. If you're still stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for where they are.

Where to find the three Vault Symbols

Check the map below for locations of the Vault Symbols. Make sure to check near the large containers located on your right as you get into Pandora. Simply search near the Symbols to progress through the challenge. All five symbols are located within Pandora itself, so don't venture outside of the rift zone.

After finding three of the symbols (again there are five but you only need three), you're done with the challenge. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this crossover, or just keep exploring Pandora.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Welcome to Pandora to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge.

