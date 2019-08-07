With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking on challenges. Thankfully, when it comes to tackling them, the challenges are more or less the same. For the recently leaked Spray and Pray set of missions, one particular task will have players heading out to find lost spraycans that are hidden throughout the map. Finding these can be particularly troublesome if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we do.

Knowing the challenge

Finding the spraycans is a fairly straightforward challenge, but players won't be able to actually discover them until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. when the game resets. Because the challenges leaked, however, we're able to take a look at where the spraycans will be to give you a heads up.

When the time comes, simply walk up to the spraycans and collect them as you would any other treasure, and you'll be one step closer to finishing the challenge. There's only five cans, so there aren't too many to look for, but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find Lost Spraycans in Fortnite

The first spraycan is in Junk Junction, just along a pile of debris sitting against a fence to the north of the hill. The second can is just southeast of The Block and can be found at the bottom of the Umbrella mine. Head to where you can dig through the rocks and you'll find the can by the stop sign. The third can is southwest of Pressure Plant, and can be found inside the highway tunnel covered in lava. Simply follow the lava to the pillar and hop onto it to collect the can. Just outside of the disco club northeast of Happy Hamlet is where the fourth can is, and can be found on the western side by a tent and campfire. The final can is southeast of Paradise Palms and can be found in the location many fans refer to as Mini-Junk Junction. The can is hiding near the tree and rocks at the far east end of this area.

After finding the five spraycans, you'll either have to finish the game or can simply back out to finish the challenge. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Spray and Pray Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.