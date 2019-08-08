With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Spray and Pray set of missions, one of the prestige missions for this week will have you finding two graffiti covered billboards in one match. While this might seem hard at first, it's actually not too difficult, and if you don't know where to go, we've found exactly where you need to look in order to finish.

Knowing the challenge

This is one of the easier challenges for this week, as all you need to do is visit the area, so simply flying near it or landing next to the billboard will count. You'll want to be quick, as you need to find two of them in the same match for the challenge to count. Don't spend too much time in one location or get into any fights, and you should be fine. If you're stuck, though, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find graffiti covered billboards in Fortnite

Check the map below for where all of the gas stations can be located. The first billboard is just North of Shift Shafts, and can be seen right near the respawn van that is in the area. The second billboard is directly South of the giant monster skeleton near Salty Springs, and is on one of the three billboards as seen in the image above. A third billboard is located North Paradise Palms, near the race track. This billboard can be seen overlooking the road headed into the track area.

After finding two of the billboards, the challenge should mark itself complete, and you'll be done. Our advice would be to aim for the billboard near Shifty Shafts and Salty Springs, as they're relatively close to each and can be flown to rather easily. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Spray and Pray Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!

