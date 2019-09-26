With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Bullseye set of missions, one of the missions for this week will have you finding and landing on different Bullseye markers. Finding the targets can be a bit tricky, but we've found a couple of them for you.

Knowing the challenge

This mission isn't as tough as it may seem, as you only have to land on three Bulleyes, and they are very easy to spot as you dive into a game. Thankfully for players, three of them have been found so far, so there isn't much else to do but jump into a game and land on them. It's important to note, however, that you literally have to land on the Bullseyes, meaning you need to do this mission across three different games. So, make sure to land near these locations at the start of a match. Getting to these areas shouldn't be hard, but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find different Bullseyes in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The first Bullseye is on top of a small mountain at the end of the Desert area, just Southeast of Fatal Fields Another Bullseye is Southeast of Frosty Flights, and can be found on the mountain with the submarine on it. A third Bullseye is directly North of Greasy Grove, near a small patch of rocks and mountains.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Bullseye Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy until Season X is done next week!

