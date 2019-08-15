With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Worlds Collide set of missions, one of the missions for this week will have players searching for one of two Cube memorials. While this might seem tough at first, it's actually not too difficult, and if you don't know where to go, we've found exactly where you need to look in order to finish.

What is the Cube?

For those unaware, the Cube memorials are tiny shrines dedicated to the infamous giant purple cube (sometimes referred to as "Kevin") that appeared during Fortnite's fifth season. It spent most of its time in the game slowly migrating from Paradise Palms all the way to Loot Lake, where it then dissolved into the lake towards the end of Season 6. In order to finish this challenge, you'll simply have to visit one of the two memorials, which mark where the cube started and ended. If you're stuck, though, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find graffiti covered billboards in Fortnite

Check the map below for both locations of the memorial. The first memorial is located just southeast of Fatal Fields, towards the start of the Desert Biome in Fortnite. The second memorial is located at Loot Lake, and can be seen as you're coming towards the lake from Tilted Town. Refer to the image above if you're stuck. All you need to do is walk up to one of the memorials, so don't worry about having to collect anything.

After finding one of the two memorials, you'll be done! In order to complete the prestige mission version of this challenge, you'll have to find both memorials, but neither are hard to miss. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Worlds Collide to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!

