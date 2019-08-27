With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges and crossovers, and Tuesday's update brought with it a new world to visit, and some new challenges to complete. With the world of Borderlands now available in Fortnite, the Welcome to Pandora challenges are out, giving players a chance to snag some free rewards in exchange for exploring the newly added area. One of the tougher missions added involves finding Claptrap's missing eye and returning it to him. If you don't know where to go, we've found exactly where you need to look in order to finish.

Where is Claptrap?

Finding Claptrap's eye is one part of the challenge, but returning it to him is the other part. If you're having trouble finding Claptrap, just head to the giant Welcome to Pandora sign that's at the opening of the area. Claptrap is leaning against one of the posts for the sign, and will be hanging out there as he waits for his eye to be returned.

Where to find Claptrap's eye in Fortnite

Check the map below for both locations of the memorial. The eye can be found just along the Southern edge of the area, and is located in a shack next to a couch and television. Refer to the image below if you're stuck. Once you grab the eye, simply head back to Claptrap, who is underneath the Welcome to Pandora sign that greets you as you enter the area. Return the eye to Claptrap to complete the challenge and continue exploring the area!

After finding and returning the eye to Claptrap, you're all done! Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this crossover, or just keep exploring Pandora.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Welcome to Pandora to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge.

