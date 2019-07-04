The ninth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and as we wind down and prepare for the 10th season, Week 9 has given players a bit of a break, with many of the challenges being fairly easy. The only somewhat difficult one will involve having to visit a solar array panel in various biomes located throughout the game. If you've played Fortnite for some time, you likely know where to go, but in case you don't, we've found the arrays for you.
Knowing the challenge
While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves visiting more than one solar array, you won't have to do this in separate matches. If you're able to get to all three locations in one match, you can definitely get it done in just one attempt. However, some of the locations are pretty far apart, so you might have to use a couple of matches to complete this task.
How to Visit a Solar Array in Snow, Desert, and the Jungle in Fortnite
- The solar array located in the Snow can be found right next to Frosty Flights, and can be seen on the map as you land.
- The array located in the Desert is West of Paradise Palms, just in front of the mansion on the far east of the map.
-
The final array, located in the Jungle, can be found Northwest of Sunny Steps and East of Lazy Lagoon. Look for this one on the map as well, as it's tough to miss.
After finding all three solar arrays, you'll either have to finish the game or can simply back out to finish the challenge. Once you're done, you'll be that much closer to finishing the list of Week 9 challenges.
If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Week 9 challenges to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing.
