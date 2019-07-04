How to Visit a Solar Array in Snow, Desert, and the Jungle in Fortnite

The ninth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and as we wind down and prepare for the 10th season, Week 9 has given players a bit of a break, with many of the challenges being fairly easy. The only somewhat difficult one will involve having to visit a solar array panel in various biomes located throughout the game. If you've played Fortnite for some time, you likely know where to go, but in case you don't, we've found the arrays for you.

Knowing the challenge

While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves visiting more than one solar array, you won't have to do this in separate matches. If you're able to get to all three locations in one match, you can definitely get it done in just one attempt. However, some of the locations are pretty far apart, so you might have to use a couple of matches to complete this task.