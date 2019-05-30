It's that time again! The fourth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of locations that have food-themed mascots at them. The first stage of this challenge will task players with dancing inside of a holographic tomato head, which shouldn't be too difficult to do if you've been playing a bunch during Season 9.

Knowing the challenge

While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves dancing in other areas of the game, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, finding the different areas is fairly easy, but just in case you've never seen them or are new to Fortnite, we've found them for you.