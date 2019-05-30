It's that time again! The fourth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of locations that have food-themed mascots at them. The second stage of this challenge will task players with dancing inside of a holographic Durr burger, which shouldn't come as a shock if you've been playing Fortnite for some time, as Epic Games loves to involve the Durr burger mascot in a variety of challenges.

Step up to the challenge

While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves dancing in other areas of the game, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, finding the different areas is fairly easy, but just in case you've never seen them or are new to Fortnite, we've found them for you.