It's that time again! The fourth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of locations that have food-themed mascots at them. The second stage of this challenge will task players with dancing inside of a holographic Durr burger, which shouldn't come as a shock if you've been playing Fortnite for some time, as Epic Games loves to involve the Durr burger mascot in a variety of challenges.
Step up to the challenge
While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves dancing in other areas of the game, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, finding the different areas is fairly easy, but just in case you've never seen them or are new to Fortnite, we've found them for you.
How to dance inside a holographic Durr Burger Head
- Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo, as it's the best for challenges like these.
- Head towards Neo Tilted which is one of the newer areas added to Season 9.
- As you land, you should see the giant holographic Durr Burger head **on top of the tallest building in the location (see image above).
Either land on the building or build your way up to it, step inside the burger head, and dance.
After doing any kind of dance, the challenge should be done, and you'll officially be ready to head off to the next part of the challenge, which will see players dancing on top of a giant Dumpling head in Lucky Landing. If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Week 4 challenges to see what you've missed or need to still complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There's tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!
