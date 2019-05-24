The third week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of them will task players with using the Flying Disc Tory that was included in the Battle Pass. While getting the Flying Disc is fairly straightforward, actually getting it to fly in a good direction is a bit tougher. Thankfully, we've got some tips that might help.

How to use the Flying Disc Toy in Fortnite

First, make sure you're at least at tier 35 in the Season 9 Battle Pass, as that's when you receive the Disc. From there, jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. Once you land, simply find the Flying Disc on the emote wheel and throw it directly upwards. Make sure to keep watching the disc as it comes down, and simply allow it to hit you for the challenge to count.

Once the disc hits you, the challenge will be complete. After finishing up, you can put away the disc or keep tossing it, but either way you'll be done, and on your way to completing other challenges for the third week of Season 9.

