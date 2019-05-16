The second week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of them will task players with finding Air Vents and launching off different ones in five separate matches. While some may know where to find these vents, we've located a majority of them, so all you have to do is dive in and go for a ride.

Where to find the Air Vents in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. Air Vents can be found in a large number of places, but refer to map below for all of the locations. You'll need to ride five different vents across five matches, so make sure to use one and remember which you used. To fast track the challenge, simply use an Air Vent and then leave the game, as the challenge counts.

Simply jump onto an air vent to go flying and one portion of the challenge will be complete. After joining five matches and using five different vents, you'll be done and on your way to completing other challenges for the second week of Season 9.

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.