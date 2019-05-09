The newest season of Fortnite is here, and with it comes a brand new set of challenges for the Season 9 Battle Pass. As a sort of introduction to the new locations of Fortnite, one of the Season 9, Week 1 challenges will have players using the newly introduced Slip Streams to ride around both Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, two new areas brought to the game. Getting into the Slip Streams isn't too hard, but getting the hang of it can be a bit tricky. Thankfully, we've got your back.

How to ride the Slip Streams in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Slip Streams are located all over the map in Fortnite, but the ones you'll want to aim for are by Neo Tilted and Mega Mall. As the game begins, you can either parachute down into one or simply build up and jump into the stream. Once in the stream, you can move around by aiming your mouse or controllers left analog stick to navigate. Hopping out of the stream automatically ejects your glider, so be ready to land quick! Simply take a lap around Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, in different games, to complete the challenge.

After you get the hang of using Slip Streams, you'll be ready to zip around the map in no time. While the streams are obviously intended as a way to get to and from places quickly, they also act as a good tool for getting out of sticky situations, so don't be afraid to use them if you're having trouble in a fight. Once the challenge is done, you can start getting to work on some of the other challenges to be done during the first week of Season 9!

