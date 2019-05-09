Today, the world of Fortnite changed once again, as Season 9 of the game is officially out and available for players to experience. The volcano that plagued Season 8 has erupted, and with it comes some major changes to some landscapes that players are used to.

From the ashes of Tilted Towers, Neo Tilted takes its place, with the new location offering a bright and hi-tech spin on the old skyscraper filled area. Likewise, the new areas of the game are also equipped with Slipstreams, brand new means of transportation that will allow players to quickly get to new areas. Air Vents can also be accessed now, allowing players to make their way through buildings much faster.

Of course, a brand new season of Fortnite also means another Battle Pass, which includes 100 levels and over 100 rewards for players to grab. As per usual, the Season 9 Battle Pass is available in-game for 950 V-Bucks. This season, the theme is clearly all about the future, and as such, the Battle Pass will include a ton of futuristic items, including dual pickaxes, robot cats, and even some new, hi-tech progressive outfits to play with.