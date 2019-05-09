Today, the world of Fortnite changed once again, as Season 9 of the game is officially out and available for players to experience. The volcano that plagued Season 8 has erupted, and with it comes some major changes to some landscapes that players are used to.
From the ashes of Tilted Towers, Neo Tilted takes its place, with the new location offering a bright and hi-tech spin on the old skyscraper filled area. Likewise, the new areas of the game are also equipped with Slipstreams, brand new means of transportation that will allow players to quickly get to new areas. Air Vents can also be accessed now, allowing players to make their way through buildings much faster.
Of course, a brand new season of Fortnite also means another Battle Pass, which includes 100 levels and over 100 rewards for players to grab. As per usual, the Season 9 Battle Pass is available in-game for 950 V-Bucks. This season, the theme is clearly all about the future, and as such, the Battle Pass will include a ton of futuristic items, including dual pickaxes, robot cats, and even some new, hi-tech progressive outfits to play with.
The Season 9 Battle Pass will also include something called Fortbytes, which are clues to hidden items around the island that will unlock rewards and uncover further secrets regarding the new season.
For a more detailed breakdown of what's new in Season 9, check out below, and if you want to try it for yourself, you can find it in the game now:
New Locations
- Explore new points of interest that emerged from the destruction of the Volcano like Neo Tilted and Mega Mall.
Slipstreams
- These tunnels of wind passively carry players down the stream
- Players can move faster and change direction when actively trying to move down the Stream
Air Vents
- The powerful gusts of air from these environmental items can launch players short distances and grant immunity to fall damage
Fortbytes
Fortbytes are a series of 100 collectible computer chips available to Battle Pass owners. As you collect Fortbytes, you'll decrypt a mysterious image. Collect them all to unlock rewards and uncover the secrets of Season 9.
On the first day of Season 9, there are 18 Fortbytes available to find. At least one new Fortbyte will be unlocked each day. Check the Challenges Tab for detailed information on which Fortbytes are currently available and when the others unlock.
Take your gaming to the next level
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset ($75 at Amazon)
The sound is one of the most important parts of a game, and in a game like Fortnite, being able to hear where your opponents are at all times could be the difference between life and death.
KontrolFreek Performance Grips ($15 at Amazon)
Sometimes, the most chaotic gaming moments can cause you to slip up, so make sure you never have to worry about those mistakes again by picking up some rubberized grips to help keep you in the moment.
Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon)
Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.