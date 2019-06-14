During this week's latest Fortnite patch, a brand new limited-time mode has been added into the game's rotation, and it brings back some of the fiendish enemies that players have taken on in the past.

The new limited-time mode, Horde Rush, will see players fighting alongside their teammates in order to take down the fiends that have appeared in past modes, the likes of which usually appeared during the Halloween season. Now, it looks like this game mode more closely resembles the Save the World aspects of Fortnite, with players looking to rack up a score as they survive and take down the monstrous foes.

Like past limited-time modes, Horde Rush comes with its own set of special challenges to complete, with the big prize being a new animated item spray for use in the game. The limited-time mode is only around for three more days, though, so make sure you jump in if you're for a challenge.

For a more detailed breakdown of the mode, check out below, and if you want to try it for yourself, you can find it in the game now:

Horde Rush

Fortnite Fiends are back on the island and angrier than ever! Fight alongside your teammates to rack up your score by finding hidden score multipliers, opening special loot chests, and eliminating as many monsters as you can. Traverse across the map, survive all of the Defend locations and take down the Final Boss to win!

Four player Squad mode divided up into multiple stages.

Prepare to defend an area by searching for weapons & items, scavenging materials, and building defenses.

Rack up points by fighting Fiends, collecting score multipliers, and destroying Fiend Spawners.

Recover from the battle and search for more equipment.

Travel across the map to the next defense point.

Respawning is enabled until the last stage when players have to destroy a Boss Fiend and his horde of minions.

Keep an eye out for special loot chests, which contain powerful weapons & provide a scoring bonus.

