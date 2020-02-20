What you need to know Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is officially out.

The new season seems to focus all around two factions of agents fighting for control.

Deadpool will be coming to Fortnite at some point in the future.

After teasing fans with the introduction of an ARG earlier this week, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is officially here, with Epic Games releasing a brand new trailer for the new season, along with a trailer for its Battle Pass, during scheduled downtime for the game on Thursday.

As Fortnite went down for its scheduled maintenance in advance of the new season, Epic Games release two new trailers for it, including a cinematic cutscene that introduces the theme surrounding this season: agents. In the trailer, agents of all types are called to report to what looks to be a secret base, where they then prepare for battle. The trailer itself had a ton of nods to seasons past, and also included some very subtle hints that Deadpool would be arriving in the world of Fortnite. He can be seen a handful of times in the trailer, most notably when the Peely agent enters the secret bookcase. Inside the game, Deadpool has his own secret area, which can be found by checking out the vent at the Battle Pass section of the main menu. According to in-game directions, the methods for unlocking the Deadpool costume will be revealed through challenges in the Chapter 2 - Season 2 Battle Pass. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

While the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 showed some off what to expect, the trailer for the Battle Pass dove more into how things will work. According to this trailer, two factions of agents seem to be fighting for control over things, and as you complete missions in the Battle Pass, you'll also unlock bonus variant skins for your agents based on whichever faction, Ghost or Shadow, that you choose.

Much like past seasons, this Battle Pass will also offer a ton of perks, including new skins, emotes, weapon skins, and of course, V-Bucks, meaning that if you complete the Battle Pass for Season 2, you'll be able to pick up the Battle Pass for Season 3 at no cost. The main focus of the Chapter 2 - Season 2 Battle Pass seems to be customization, especially when it comes to cosmetics. Players will unlock a set of agents and will be able to choose their own signature styles for them as they continue to level up. Completing weekly challenges from each of the Battle Pass characters will allow players to choose between "Ghost" or "Shadow" missions that will unlock bonus styles for that particular agent. It's important to note that these styles lock, so make sure you're happy with the look before going after it. The Battle Pass for Chapter 2 - Season 2 is 950 V-Bucks, which equals out to about $10.00 if you don't have them on your account already. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is available now! Related: Fortnite begins to tease Chapter 2 - Season 2 with ARG

