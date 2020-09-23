Today, former Blizzard Entertainment staff revealed a new publisher called Dreamhaven. Founded in Irvine, California, the publisher currently acts as parent company to two studios: Moonshot Games and Secret Door. Developers at the studios have previously worked on franchises like Warcraft, StarCraft and Hearthstone. Former Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Morhaime is serving as CEO for Dreamhaven.

"I'm excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities," says Morhaime. "I've always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere."

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Chris Sigaty, studio head of Secret Door, says that "...the freedom to really just explore whatever passions we have is such a breath of fresh air." Morhaime notes that the intent is for Dreamhaven to be a "beacon to the industry," and show that "there's a better way" of approaching the video game industry.

Both Moonshot Games and Secret Door are currently working on unannounced projects, though it'll likely be some time before either game is revealed. The studios are also taking different approaches, with Moonshot Games focusing on "games that create a sense of wonder" while Secret Door is trying to stay small.

This announcement comes at a time when Blizzard Entertainment employees are currently organizing for better pay and work conditions. Major upcoming games from the company include Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, though neither game currently has a release date or even a release window.