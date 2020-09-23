What you need to know
- Dreamhaven is a new publisher in Irvine, California founded by former Blizzard Entertainment staff.
- The publisher has two studios to start: Moonshot Games and Secret Door.
- Both studios are staffed by developers who previously worked on Hearthstone, StarCraft, Warcraft and more.
Today, former Blizzard Entertainment staff revealed a new publisher called Dreamhaven. Founded in Irvine, California, the publisher currently acts as parent company to two studios: Moonshot Games and Secret Door. Developers at the studios have previously worked on franchises like Warcraft, StarCraft and Hearthstone. Former Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Morhaime is serving as CEO for Dreamhaven.
"I'm excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities," says Morhaime. "I've always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere."
In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Chris Sigaty, studio head of Secret Door, says that "...the freedom to really just explore whatever passions we have is such a breath of fresh air." Morhaime notes that the intent is for Dreamhaven to be a "beacon to the industry," and show that "there's a better way" of approaching the video game industry.
Both Moonshot Games and Secret Door are currently working on unannounced projects, though it'll likely be some time before either game is revealed. The studios are also taking different approaches, with Moonshot Games focusing on "games that create a sense of wonder" while Secret Door is trying to stay small.
This announcement comes at a time when Blizzard Entertainment employees are currently organizing for better pay and work conditions. Major upcoming games from the company include Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, though neither game currently has a release date or even a release window.
How does Samsung's S Pen work so damn well?
There are other reasons to want a Galaxy Note, but if you want a good stylus experience, it's really the only phone that has one. That's because Samsung has made the S Pen part of the phone through both hardware and software.
A $699 Pixel 5 could be the bargain of the year — if Google gets it right
With the Pixel 5, Google is going back to the basics. The phone will offer robust hardware and an upgraded camera, and with leaks pointing to a $699 price tag, the Pixel 5 undercuts other 2020 flagships. If Google manages to deliver fault-free hardware, it could be the bargain of the year.
Are you happy with in-screen fingerprint sensors in 2020?
In-screen fingerprint sensors are still a thing in 2020, but are they any good? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports game that can give you some of the thrills of competition when you can't play outside. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.