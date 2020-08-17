So, you have Microsoft Launcher set as your default launcher on your Android phone, but you still want to add a little more Microsoft flavor. With Fluent Design becoming all the rage with Microsoft's own apps and services, particularly when it comes to icons, that might be a good place to start. Luckily, there's a third-party icon pack that does just that.

Fluent Icon Pack is a set of icons for Android that bring exactly what the name implies. The developer behind the project has built up icons based on Microsoft's Fluent Design guidelines, and they're quite the eye candy. Even better, there are more than 1,600 icons currently in the pack, which means most, if not all, of the apps installed on your phone should be covered.

Here's a quick look at its features: