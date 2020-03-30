What you need to know Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on April 10.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is almost here for PlayStation 4, but due to the coronavirus, there's an issue with shipments and global supply. To alleviate these concerns, Square Enix has decided to ship the game earlier than usual in Europe and Australia.

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020 As a result of this, some gamers may receive the title a few days before launch. If you do, enjoy the game. Square Enix also said that it's confident that the game won't be delayed in America, so they're shipping the title this week. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more If you don't receive Final Fantasy VII on time, remember that these issues are a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We just have to give postal workers the time they need to deliver packages while making sure they're safe.

