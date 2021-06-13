The rumors are true, Square Enix is remastering the first six Final Fantasy games with the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, coming to mobile and Steam soon. Though Android wasn't specifically announced, you'll likely be able to download it through the Google Play Store.

The first Final Fantasy games are some of the most beloved titles of all time, sparking an RPG renaissance that continues to this day. Square Enix has since completely remade Final Fantasy 7, which was just enhanced for PS5 recently with a new DLC.

Unfortunately, Square Enix did not announce a release date other than "coming soon." Hopefully we'll be able to dive into these classic titles sometime this year.