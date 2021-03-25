Sometime this morning, Square Enix released the fan-favorite Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on Android and iOS platforms. It was initially released on Sept. 3, 2019 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered features updated visuals and character models and a slew of other quality of life updates like the option to increase battle speed.

However, it seems that the Android version comes with a few missing features. In particular, cloud saves and controller support are not included. The store page notes that those features will be added in a future update.

There also seems to be a list of issues that could potentially halt player's progress. In one particularly nasty glitch, it seems that characters may get stuck in place entering or leaving vehicles. Currently, the only fix is to reload a previous save file.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is one of many Final Fantasy games available on Android. Recently, two Final Fantasy games exclusive to mobile were announced, both expanding the lore of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier, set to release later this year, is a battle royal spin-off title where players play as a Soldier candidate, while Final Fantasy Ever Crisis, releasing in 2022, is a single-player, chapter-based retelling of Final Fantasy VII and all of its spin-offs.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently available at $16.99 (down from $20.99) from March 25 to April 4.