Has it felt like it's been forever since the last Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer? It may have well been forever for some of us. But during PlayStation's State of Play livestream we got another quick look in the form of a short teaser trailer. Hey, at least it's better than nothing.
This latest trailer showed off some of its real-time combat, a major change from the original's turn-based format. Don't worry, though. Producer Yoshinori Kitase has previously stated that the "ATB gauge and Limit Breaks will appear with new ways to be used."
We also got to see how good Cloud and Aerith both look in its updated graphics, and we even got a glimpse at Sephiroth, who made an appearance at the end without showing his face.
The teaser only served to whet our appetites, but we should receive more information at E3 in June. And no, we still don't have a release date for it yet. Until then you can pre-order Final Fantasy 7 and stare at your receipt.
Complete remake
Final Fantasy 7
Midgar never looked so good
One of the greatest games of all time is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Join Cloud on his quest to stop the evil Shinra corporation and save the planet. Also try not to cry at that one scene. You know the one.
