  • Final Fantasy 7 remake is scheduled to release on April 10.
  • Due to the spread of Coronavirus, physical delays of the game may occur.
  • The digital release will not be impacted.

Final Fantasy 7 remake is coming soon, but unfortunately, if you're grabbing a physical copy, you might be waiting to get your copy. Square Enix has provided an update on Twitter, stating that due to the spread of Coronavirus, physical shipments of this game might be delayed.

Things will likely vary on a case-by-case basis, but we'll be sure to update with any other statements from Square Enix. Square Enix is also planning to provide another update on March 20, which will contain more information on the situation. Still, if you're getting the game digitally, you don't need to worry and you're all set for the current release date of April 10.

