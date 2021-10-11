When it comes to the best text messaging apps, I actually really love Google Messages. Thanks to Google pushing RCS on Android, the app has started coming into its own as a viable iMessage alternative for Android users. You've got typing indicators, high-quality media files, reactions, and more recently, end-to-end encryption. When you enable RCS Chat features in Google Messages, it does feel like a huge step up from regular SMS. That said, I can't help but feel like some things are missing. Google continues to bring new features to improve the experience, but I can't help but want more, especially compared to the bevy of other messaging apps I use to communicate with my peers. These are some of the features that I've seen on these other apps that I would love for Google to adopt in Messages. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more App integration

One of the most valuable aspects of iMessage is its app integration. It lets you do things like making payments, sharing music, and much more without leaving the app. Something like this would be incredibly helpful for Google Messages. Google already has Duo integration for video calls and built-in Assistant features. Adding Google Pay, YouTube Music, and other Google apps to the attachments menu would greatly improve the app's functionality. And Google could even extend this to third-party applications for even more possibilities. An oldie but goodie

Google Allo may be dead, but it wasn't without its merits. In my opinion, of its coolest features was the ability to shout or whisper messages by altering their size. You would slide the send button down to make the font and text bubble smaller or slide it up to enlargen them. It was a great way to better express meaning in text outside the use of emojis and reactions, and it's a shame it hasn't migrated to Google Messages since the death of Allo. More fun Along with shouts and whispers, there are other ways to add more expression to Google Messages. Other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and more feature individual chat themes and animations, and I would love to see these make it to Google Messages. Emoji Kitchen is one thing (and another feature that Google should include), but animated emoji would make things much more fun and interesting. And Google can expand that to full-screen animations, like balloons or hearts that fill up the display when using associated emoji. And speaking of emoji, it would be nice to get more reactions for messages, or at least the option to search for an extra one, like in Facebook Messenger. More stability