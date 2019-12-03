What you need to know The FBI has said that FaceApp may be a potential counterintelligence threat.

According to reports, this is because of its links to Russia.

The revelation was a response to calls for an FBI investigation from US Senator Chuck Schumer.

A report suggests that the FBI believes FaceApp is a "potential counterintelligence threat" because of its links to Russia. Previously, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had called upon the FBI to investigate the app over his concerns regarding data protection. Now according to a report the FBI has responded stating:

The FBI considers any mobile application or similar product developed in Russia, such as FaceApp, to be a potential counterintelligence threat, based on the data the product collects, its privacy and terms of use policies, and the legal mechanisms available to the government of Russia that permit access to data within Russia's borders.

For all of you that used the FaceApp to see what you would look like in old age, the FBI just told @SenSchumer that “the FBI considers any mobile application or similar product developed in Russia, such as FaceApp, to be a potential counterintelligence threat...” pic.twitter.com/GFB1ZkgQxN — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 2, 2019

The FBI said it will coordinate for notifications and investigations, and will work with applicable task forces if the app is perceived as a threat to "elected officials, candidates, political campaigns or political parties."

In a statement following the FBI's response, Chuck Schumer said: