Get your Google devices up to the latest release on your own terms.
Google has just released the latest factory images for supported Pixels and Nexuses including the June 2017 security patches with Android 7.1.2. That includes the Pixel XL, Pixel, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player. The Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 get the June patches with Android 7.1.1.
If you're going to apply a factory image or OTA file from Google to get the latest security patches, be sure to grab the right version for your phone. For example you'll notice there are separate files for the Pixels to use on different carriers like Deutsche Telekom and Project Fi. The latest images also include a specific fix for VoLTE on Rogers in Canada.
More: Android Security Bulletin — everything you need to know
For those who aren't in such a rush, over-the-air updates should be arriving on supported devices in the coming days, so keep on the lookout for those.
Manually updating your Pixel or Nexus is actually quite easy, particularly now that Google provides OTA images that will do nothing but update your system and can be simply sideloaded. If you need any help with the steps, be sure to read our step-by-step guide on manually updating and head to the forums!
Reader comments
did this atleast fix the fingerprint sensor issue caused by 7.1.2?? it's been more than 2 months without any fix.
I just checked for, and received, the OTA mentioned.
Still on November 2016 patch on my Nexus 6
Sideload those updates mates. Damn
I know , it's a backup phone, so no big deal.
I'm being stubborn and waiting. I shouldn't have to side load. Maybe it's a carrier thing.
My Nexus 6 is on April security, but I'm on Android 7.0.
I have been on 7.0 since December. Maybe it's Sprint
Just got mine. Phone seems to run exactly the same. Because its the Pixel and it's the best phone in da whole worllllddd
I'm on Verizon so of course I already got the OTA
Beautiful, remember when all the nay sayers said Verizon wouldn't give updates on time.
SHAMU!!!????
Edit: I didn't see that N6 was included in the security updates. Just used to being excluded I guess ;;-(
Nexus 5x, 9 and Pixel C got June this afternoon.