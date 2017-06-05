Get your Google devices up to the latest release on your own terms.

Google has just released the latest factory images for supported Pixels and Nexuses including the June 2017 security patches with Android 7.1.2. That includes the Pixel XL, Pixel, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player. The Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 get the June patches with Android 7.1.1.

If you're going to apply a factory image or OTA file from Google to get the latest security patches, be sure to grab the right version for your phone. For example you'll notice there are separate files for the Pixels to use on different carriers like Deutsche Telekom and Project Fi. The latest images also include a specific fix for VoLTE on Rogers in Canada.

For those who aren't in such a rush, over-the-air updates should be arriving on supported devices in the coming days, so keep on the lookout for those.

Manually updating your Pixel or Nexus is actually quite easy, particularly now that Google provides OTA images that will do nothing but update your system and can be simply sideloaded. If you need any help with the steps, be sure to read our step-by-step guide on manually updating and head to the forums!