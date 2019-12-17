According to data from App Annie, Facebook was the most downloaded app of the decade across the iOS App Store and Google Play.

In terms of the data, combined iOS and Android data only runs from January 2012, onwards, figures prior include iOS data only, and the 2019 portion runs from January to November.

Overall, the most downloaded app of the decade was Facebook. In fact, Facebook holds the top four spots thanks to Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram (in that order. The full list was as follows:

Facebook Facebook Messenger WhatsApp Instagram Snapchat Skype TikTok UC Browser YouTube Twitter

The top 10 spending apps were led by Netflix, and the entire top 10 is dominated by subscription-based services including Tinder, Spotify, YouTube, and HBO NOW. The report notes: