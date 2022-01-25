Facebook parent Meta on January 24 unveiled the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which it says is among the fastest AI supercomputers on the planet right now. Once it is fully built out in mid-2022, Meta claims it will be the fastest in the world.

RSC will aid AI researchers at Meta to develop better AI models capable of learning from trillions of examples, working across hundreds of languages, creating new AR tools, and more. More importantly, RSC will allow the company to make significant strides in AI-driven applications for building the metaverse.

With RSC, we can more quickly train models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign. This research will not only help keep people safe on our services today, but also in the future, as we build for the metaverse.

RSC uses a total of 760 NVIDIA DGX 100 systems as compute nodes, for a total of 6,080 GPUs. RSC's storage tier features 175 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashArray, 46 petabytes of cache storage, and 10 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashBlade.