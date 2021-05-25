Several European telecom companies have banded together to launch a new Eco Rating label for smartphones. The new label will be used to show consumers how eco-friendly the smartphones they buy are. This should make it easy for environmentally conscious consumers to make more informed decisions about smartphone purchases.

The initiative results from a collaboration between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company, and Vodafone.

Building a more sustainable future is our joint responsibility, so we believe the time is right to drive a harmonised, industry-wide Eco Rating Scheme that will improve transparency and help raise awareness of the environmental impact of the phones that our customers choose.

The new rating system will consist of several different values; durability, reparability, recyclability, climate efficiency, and resource efficiency. Based on the assessment of each value, individual smartphones will receive an overall Eco Rating score with a maximum of 100. The system will evaluate smartphones from production to end-of-life, assessing how easy it is to dispose of the materials used to build the device.