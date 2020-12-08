What you need to know Destroy All Humans! is out now on Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on Dec. 9th at 4PM PT for Stadia.

SpongeBob, Valkyria Chronicles 4, and four more games all releasing this week.

Last week was noteworthy for Google Stadia users with two new platform exclusives and a free-play week for Elder Scrolls Online, but now this week is even bigger. Long-awaited titles like Destroy All Humans! are finally here, legacy titles such as Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 round out the list that's due to bolster the growing library of Stadia games nicely, and an assortment of surprise drops such as SpongeBob help top off the list. Oh, and a little old game called Cyberpunk 2077 hits Stadia on the exact same day as other platforms like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's nice to not have to wait weeks or months later for a game to come to Stadia for once. Here's the full rundown of what's new this week on Stadia: Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition (Out Now, $50)

In this acclaimed, standalone action-strategy RPG, it is the Second Europan War (EWII) and Commander Claude Wallace and the members of Squad E will take a leading role in Operation Northern Cross. Bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand in your way. As commander, you will test your will against the bonds of your allies and the sacrifices all parties in war must make. Enjoy the power of commanding your squad and game experience as you move smoothly across sessions and screens. The Complete Edition delivers the full game plus all bonus content, providing add-on missions and unlockable rewards. Includes: Squad E to the Beach, A Captainless Squad, Expert Level Skirmishes, The Two Valkyria, Advance Ops, A United Front with Squad 7. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (Out Now, $24 sale price)

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on! Figment (Out Now, $12 sale price)

Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that's been lost. Destroy All Humans! (Out Now, $32 sale price)

The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950's Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind! Watch Dogs (Dec. 9, $20)

You play as Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker who saw something no one was meant to see. His enemies came for him, but killed a family member instead. Now on the hunt for those responsible, you'll be able to monitor and hack all who surround you by manipulating everything connected to the city's network. Watch Dogs 2 (Dec. 9, $17.50 sale price)

After being wrongly profiled as a criminal risk by a citywide operating system, Marcus Holloway investigates to find rampant corporate corruption and manipulation of the public. Marcus and his group of hackers, DedSec, wage a war to take down the system and return power to the people. Unto the End (Dec. 9, $20 sale price)

Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home. As the adventure unfolds, the decisions you make can carry consequences not just for you, but also for the creatures you encounter. Mastery of combat is critical, but fighting isn't always the only way. Overcoming adversity can sometimes be better achieved through sharpness of perception. Cyberpunk 2077 (Dec. 9 at 4PM PT, $60, free Stadia Premiere Edition with pre-order)

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. Finally, Stadia also launched in eight more European countries and rolled out livestreaming directly from YouTube just today for anyone usign the Stadia web app. Chromecast and mobile app streams aren't officially supported but it works well and outputs a reliable stream of footage with mic audio included. There are some huge deals on Stadia right now as well, such as the Ultimate Edition of Borderlands 3 (usually $100) for just $11 and if you're a Pro subscriber you can grab Watch Dogs 2 tomorrow for just $10.