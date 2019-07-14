'Twas the night before Prime Day,

And all through AC,

Every creature was scurrying,

For all the great deals to see.

The wishlists were stocked

And alerts set with care,

In hopes that soon

Great savings would be there.

Don't worry, I'm not gonna do the whole thing, but you can't deny the holiday-like flurry Prime Day has managed to spark in just four years. There are a lot of deals to be had tomorrow, and there are even great deals to be had right now, but today, the most important preparation I'm making isn't setting up voice ordering on my Amazon Echo or unlocking coupons with AR in the Amazon app.

No, today, I'm making my wishlist with all of the items I hope to catch on sale the next two days, and I highly suggest you do the same.

Amazon will notify you when a lightning deal starts for an item on your wishlist, so whether you need a pocket-friendly charger or a portable battery that's actually portable or you're hoping to grab a Chromebook for cheap, or even just need some pocketed yoga pants, put it on your wishlist now. This should give you a leg up when the deals start flying fast and furious at 3AM Eastern.