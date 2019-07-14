Get your wishlist on

'Twas the night before Prime Day,
And all through AC,
Every creature was scurrying,
For all the great deals to see.
The wishlists were stocked
And alerts set with care,
In hopes that soon
Great savings would be there.

Don't worry, I'm not gonna do the whole thing, but you can't deny the holiday-like flurry Prime Day has managed to spark in just four years. There are a lot of deals to be had tomorrow, and there are even great deals to be had right now, but today, the most important preparation I'm making isn't setting up voice ordering on my Amazon Echo or unlocking coupons with AR in the Amazon app.

No, today, I'm making my wishlist with all of the items I hope to catch on sale the next two days, and I highly suggest you do the same.

Amazon will notify you when a lightning deal starts for an item on your wishlist, so whether you need a pocket-friendly charger or a portable battery that's actually portable or you're hoping to grab a Chromebook for cheap, or even just need some pocketed yoga pants, put it on your wishlist now. This should give you a leg up when the deals start flying fast and furious at 3AM Eastern.

The Note 10 is purdy, isn't it?

Getting away from Prime Day for a bit, it's been another relatively quiet week in the Android world. Android Q Beta 5 is here, and surprise, surprise, we all still hate the gesture system. US companies can work with Huawei again — well, sort of — which we discussed at length in this week's AC Podcast, where we also discussed Amazon and Google's handling of voice recordings and the latest Note 10 leaks.

Did I say it was a quiet week? Silly me.

When the packing peanuts settle after Prime Day, we'll be going full speed ahead towards the Note 10 launch at the beginning of August and the general release of Android Q, at which point we can only hope that most of the kids with Google gestures have been worked out. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go add a nice big bottle of Aleve to my Amazon wishlist for tomorrow.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$39.99 $69.97 Save $30

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

Amazon offers $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in countdown to Prime Day
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$169.00 $249.00 Save $80

Amazon Prime Day is just one week away and the deals are already coming in hot.

These Amazon FreeTime Unlimited deals come with free Disney headphones for kids
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-encompassing app for your child to learn and play with, featuring unlimited access to ebooks, games, shows, movies, and more for a monthly fee. Joining today can even earn you a free pair of Disney kids' headphones.

Add Alexa voice control to a speaker you own with the Echo Input at a new low price
Amazon Echo Input
$14.99 $34.99 Save $20

It's not even Prime Day yet, and Amazon is already unleashing deals left and right exclusively for Prime members, like this $15 Echo Input at its lowest price yet.

This discounted PlayStation 4 Pro comes with seven of the best PS4 games ever for free
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + 7 games bundle
$349.99 $469.92 Save $120

The enhanced PlayStation 4 Pro is $50 off at various retailers currently, and B&H is throwing in a collection of top-rated games that every PlayStation owner should play at least once.

Protect your sleek iPhone XR with three tempered glass screen protectors for $1
Mkeke iPhone XR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
$1.05 $6.99 Save $6

Every iPhone XR owner should get in on this deal.

