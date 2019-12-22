Whoo! This week has been a whirlwind — this whole month, really — and the prettiest sight to see this Christmas will be a few days to slow down and catch my breath. Between a truly insane Black Friday weekend, moving to a newer, bigger apartment, and the unending whirlwind of holiday sights, sounds, and articles, finding time to decompress and unwind has been sparse, and I'm sure I'm not alone here. I have some of the hardest-working, passionate badass writers and editors around me here at Android Central, and this week we celebrated their determination with the Future Labs Crushies. I'm still not really sure I deserve to be in there, but Joe Maring, Carli Velocci, and Hayato Huseman all totally crushed it in 2019, as does the invincible Russell Holly. My 2020 resolution is to try and work as hard as these fellow maniacs and keep churning out more fun content for you good folks at home about Disney+, cute phone cases, and of course to convince each and every one of you to take a chance on a Chromebook. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Speaking of Chromebooks, I'm still on the Lenovo C340-11 and I'm still so in love with this pretty pink Chromebook. If you've been thinking about trying one, now is absolutely the best time to buy it because Costco still has the Platinum Grey 64GB model down to $200, which is $50 less than the "limited time deal" on last year's Lenovo C330 at Amazon. This Chromebook is solid in the hand, light in the backpack, and I've hauled mine all over Walt Disney World to get some of my writing and updating done amidst the holiday festivities at the park. Once the holiday rush is over, I look forward to photographing more cases around the world and enjoying the Magic Kingdom when it's not tanked to the gills with record crowds. This week's news was as much a whirlwind as the rest of the month, from the nasty exploit found in the Twitter for Android app to Motorola delaying the RAZR foldable due to high demand, but the happiest news I saw this week was the v45 update to Action Launcher, which allows you to pause apps for the rest of the day thanks to new ActionDash integration.