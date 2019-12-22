Whoo! This week has been a whirlwind — this whole month, really — and the prettiest sight to see this Christmas will be a few days to slow down and catch my breath. Between a truly insane Black Friday weekend, moving to a newer, bigger apartment, and the unending whirlwind of holiday sights, sounds, and articles, finding time to decompress and unwind has been sparse, and I'm sure I'm not alone here.
I have some of the hardest-working, passionate badass writers and editors around me here at Android Central, and this week we celebrated their determination with the Future Labs Crushies. I'm still not really sure I deserve to be in there, but Joe Maring, Carli Velocci, and Hayato Huseman all totally crushed it in 2019, as does the invincible Russell Holly. My 2020 resolution is to try and work as hard as these fellow maniacs and keep churning out more fun content for you good folks at home about Disney+, cute phone cases, and of course to convince each and every one of you to take a chance on a Chromebook.
Speaking of Chromebooks, I'm still on the Lenovo C340-11 and I'm still so in love with this pretty pink Chromebook. If you've been thinking about trying one, now is absolutely the best time to buy it because Costco still has the Platinum Grey 64GB model down to $200, which is $50 less than the "limited time deal" on last year's Lenovo C330 at Amazon. This Chromebook is solid in the hand, light in the backpack, and I've hauled mine all over Walt Disney World to get some of my writing and updating done amidst the holiday festivities at the park. Once the holiday rush is over, I look forward to photographing more cases around the world and enjoying the Magic Kingdom when it's not tanked to the gills with record crowds.
This week's news was as much a whirlwind as the rest of the month, from the nasty exploit found in the Twitter for Android app to Motorola delaying the RAZR foldable due to high demand, but the happiest news I saw this week was the v45 update to Action Launcher, which allows you to pause apps for the rest of the day thanks to new ActionDash integration.
If you're still shopping for Christmas gifts — and seriously, you should get on that, the deadline for Prime members to get order for Christmas is tomorrow for most places — we have some low-key nerdy non-tech gift ideas for the Android lover in your life, and if you need a practical, pocketable stocking stuffer for your phone-addicted loved ones, grab the $15 Aukey 18W PD Charger. It's slightly bigger than a quarter in all dimensions, so it can fit in even the most cramped outlets, and it can charge an iPhone or a Google Pixel at the top speed with Power Delivery charging. I keep one of these in my pocket most days and with a phone as battery-challenged as the Pixel 4, it's a real life-saver. The other parks-tested gear in my theme park essentials can make for useful and inexpensive gifts, too.
We're just two weeks from CES — yeah, I can't believe it either — but for now, it's time to make some kolaches, sing some karaoke, and play tech support to my extended family. For all of you doing the same this week, we've tried to update as much of our help and how-to content to better help you help them so you can get back to that nice relaxing glass of eggnog.
Happy Hanukkah, early Christmas wishes, and a happy holidays from all of us at Android Central!
— Ara
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.