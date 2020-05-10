Happy Mother's Day! It's a bit different this year, of course, but I hope you get a chance to honor, if possible, the person who brought you into this world, and if you have one, the partner who's helping you get through it. I wanted to write this week's column about how connecting with family during the pandemic has been fraught and confusing but ultimately rewarding as we all learn to grapple with the dysfunction of platform dependency and standards fragmentation. But that's not really interesting — we've all settled on Zoom, for better or worse, and I've managed to convince many of my friends to use Duo, which is a pretty good product. But the truly mindblowing news this week was Google's admission that its flailing messaging strategy needs a complete overhaul, starting with a consolidation of products under one team, led by the man, Javier Soltero, who built Outlook Mobile over at Microsoft. While Google isn't actually going to create a single messaging service for consumers and businesses across all platforms like many people, the company is promising a more coherent rollout and upgrade strategy as well as better marketing around what each product does and whom it's for. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more Google is in this position, though, because it got Hangouts wrong when it launched back in 2013, and then got Allo wrong in 2016, and RCS wrong in 2018, and many more before all of those. Remember Buzz, or Wave, or even Google+? I want Google to nail this because I want what amounts to iMessage on Android, a ubiquitous messaging layer that just works inside the messaging app that I open by default dozens of times a day. RCS isn't exactly that savior, but it's as close as we've gotten to date. Relying on it, though, is foolish.

Anyway, I bring all this up because I want to admit that I was wrong, too. Back in March, before I'd even touched the phone, I spoke dismissively of the LG V60 on an episode of the Android Central Podcast, long before I got to hold it for the first time and use it as my daily driver. I mentioned how it was too big, that its camera was disappointing, and that its software was a mess. I mentioned that despite its lower-than-Galaxy-S20 price, it probably wasn't a great buying decision. I said these things because I've had very mediocre experiences with LG phones over the past couple of years, going all the way back to the G7. But I got it wrong. The V60 is a phone you have to live with to understand, a product whose benefits reveal themselves as you acclimate to its quirks. And the V60, like all LG handsets, has its share of quirks. But there were also moments of sublimeness offset my preconceived notions, and ultimately the combination of performance, battery life, camera experience, and audio prowess won me over.