Through the years, I've really come to love owning some of the best robot vacuums as they do an excellent job of keeping my carpets and hard floors clean. However, when it comes to mopping, many of them still aren't that effective.
For instance, many of these units will just run over highly trafficked areas without really giving the good scrub that's needed to remove dried mud and other residues. In answer to this problem, ECOVACS has created the OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop, a separately purchased accessory that works with both the DEEBOT T8 and the T8 AIVI robot vaccums.
Scrubbing robot
ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop
Bottom line: Instead of merely running over your floors and getting them wet, this accessory scrubs back and forth to really clean up those stains. It only works with the DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI robot vacuums.
Pros
- Scrubs out stains
- Comes with 25 disposable mop pads
- Easy to install
Cons
- Doesn't reach corners very well
ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop What I like
Within the box, I found a new mop mechanism that can install on either the DEEBOT T8 or the T8 AIVI robot vacuum as well as 26 disposable mopping pads (one comes already installed on the mopping system). Once I put the new mopping system in place, I didn't need to worry about any additional set up. The robot vacuum automatically knew that the new oscillating mop was installed. All I had to do was fill it up with purified water and then use the app to turn it on.
Tidy cleaning Makes one of the best robot vacuums even better
It did a much better job of removing gunk than other robot mops I've tested.
To test the Oscillating Mop out, I had it run up and down the most heavily trafficked areas in my house for a few weeks straight: my entryway and my kitchen. There were often muddy footprints and grimey stains in these areas.
Just like when the unit vacuums my floors, mopping takes place in an orderly back and forth pattern. The unit begins by outlining a room and then zigzags until it's reached every inch of my rooms. So, unlike some other robot vacuums with mopping abilities, I don't have to worry about this one missing important stretches.
While the robot vacuum wasn't always successful picking up gooey food residue from my hard floors on the first pass, it did a much better job of removing gunk than other robot mops I've tested. For particularly gunky stains, I had the robot mop the area a few times, and that typically did the trick. All in all, it really helped keep my floors looking a lot cleaner than before.
And in case you're wondering, I also tested this alongside the ECOVACS Auto-Empty Station. Even with the special Oscillating Mop installed, the vacuum was able to easily mount the charging dock and empty its load into the cleaning base.
Disposable mopping pads Easy replacements
When the used pad gets dirty enough, I simply remove it from the velcro on the underside of the vacuum and then place one of the 25 included disposable replacement pads where the old one was. The ECOVACS app allows me to set up boundaries to prevent the T8 and T8 AIVI robots from mopping on my carpets. So if you plan on getting one of these, just make sure to set up those boundaries before letting the robot vacuum's oscillating mop loose on your hard floors.
This really did make for an easier cleaning experience since I didn't have to worry about washing and reusing a mopping pad. On top of that, the disposable ones are very light and seem like they will easily degrade after being thrown away. So while it is paper waste, at least it won't stick around forever.
ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop What I don't like
While I really like this oscillating mop overall, it isn't perfect. One of the first things I noticed is that it doesn't do a very good job of cleaning right up against baseboards or in corners.
It typically leaves about a two-inch uncleaned gap between itself and any wall. So whenever there was really bad gunk or tracks in these crannies, I had to clean them myself.
ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop Competition
Many of the best robot vacuums on the market have mopping capabilities, like the Roborock E35. It doesn't do any fancy oscillating scrubbing while mopping your hard floors, but it does clean in a zigzag pattern and costs a lot less than the ECOVACS T8 vacuum and oscillating mop accessory combo.
If you're more interested in the idea of a dedicated mopping robot, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 is the device to consider. It works as a companion to your robot vacuum and cleans in an orderly back and forth fashion.
Another dedicated mopping robot is the iLIFE Shinebot W400s, which costs significantly less than the iRobot Braava Jet M6 but also scrubs like the ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop accessory.
ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop Should you buy it?
Who it's for
- People with highly trafficked hard floors
- Those who aren't inclined or able to mop
- Busy households
Who it isn't for
- Those who only have carpets in their home
- People looking to save money
- Homes that regularly track grime and dirt in the corners of their walkways
While this accessory isn't perfect, it does do a great job of making your hard floors look cleaner. The way it scrubs back and forth allows it to remove more difficult stains like muddy footprints and some gooey food residue. It's easy to maintain and comes with disposable pads.
I already love the ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI cleaners and consider them to be some of the best robot vacuums on the market today. But adding this accessory definitely makes them operate even better. If you aren't able to regularly mop your hard floors or simply don't feel inclined to do so, this can take over that chore for you and leave your home looking much cleaner than it would otherwise. I highly recommend it, especially in busy households.
Scrubbing robot
ECOVACS Auto-Empty Station
Cinderella's favorite friend
Instead of merely running over your floors and getting them wet, this accessory scrubs back and forth to really clean up those stains. It only works with the DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI robot vacuums.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 unveiled with GPS, Google Assistant, and more
Fitbit has a couple of new smartwatches in town, and they look to be the most impressive yet. Here's a quick look at what you get with the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3!
Review: ECOVAC's Auto-Empty Station enhances the T8 AIVI robot vacuum
ECOVAC's Auto-Empty Station works with the OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum for easier dustbin removal. We tested it for two weeks to see how well it worked with pet hair, dust, and other debris.
Do you think Samsung should end the Galaxy Note series?
We all know and love the Galaxy Note, but what if it disappeared? Rumor has it that the Galaxy S30 could come with an S Pen next year, and our AC forum members have a lot of thoughts about it.
Double your charging space with these wall outlets with USB ports
One of the biggest headaches in the modern home is the fight for wall outlet real estate. Between traditional lamps, kitchen devices, and smartphones, just about every device and every person is clamoring for charging space. That's why it's a good idea to grab a few wall outlets with USB ports and strategically position them around your home.