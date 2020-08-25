For instance, many of these units will just run over highly trafficked areas without really giving the good scrub that's needed to remove dried mud and other residues. In answer to this problem, ECOVACS has created the OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop, a separately purchased accessory that works with both the DEEBOT T8 and the T8 AIVI robot vaccums .

Through the years, I've really come to love owning some of the best robot vacuums as they do an excellent job of keeping my carpets and hard floors clean. However, when it comes to mopping, many of them still aren't that effective.

Bottom line : Instead of merely running over your floors and getting them wet, this accessory scrubs back and forth to really clean up those stains. It only works with the DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI robot vacuums.

ECOVACS OZMO Pro Oscillating Mop What I like

Within the box, I found a new mop mechanism that can install on either the DEEBOT T8 or the T8 AIVI robot vacuum as well as 26 disposable mopping pads (one comes already installed on the mopping system). Once I put the new mopping system in place, I didn't need to worry about any additional set up. The robot vacuum automatically knew that the new oscillating mop was installed. All I had to do was fill it up with purified water and then use the app to turn it on.

Tidy cleaning Makes one of the best robot vacuums even better

It did a much better job of removing gunk than other robot mops I've tested.

To test the Oscillating Mop out, I had it run up and down the most heavily trafficked areas in my house for a few weeks straight: my entryway and my kitchen. There were often muddy footprints and grimey stains in these areas.

Just like when the unit vacuums my floors, mopping takes place in an orderly back and forth pattern. The unit begins by outlining a room and then zigzags until it's reached every inch of my rooms. So, unlike some other robot vacuums with mopping abilities, I don't have to worry about this one missing important stretches.

While the robot vacuum wasn't always successful picking up gooey food residue from my hard floors on the first pass, it did a much better job of removing gunk than other robot mops I've tested. For particularly gunky stains, I had the robot mop the area a few times, and that typically did the trick. All in all, it really helped keep my floors looking a lot cleaner than before.

And in case you're wondering, I also tested this alongside the ECOVACS Auto-Empty Station. Even with the special Oscillating Mop installed, the vacuum was able to easily mount the charging dock and empty its load into the cleaning base.

Disposable mopping pads Easy replacements

When the used pad gets dirty enough, I simply remove it from the velcro on the underside of the vacuum and then place one of the 25 included disposable replacement pads where the old one was. The ECOVACS app allows me to set up boundaries to prevent the T8 and T8 AIVI robots from mopping on my carpets. So if you plan on getting one of these, just make sure to set up those boundaries before letting the robot vacuum's oscillating mop loose on your hard floors.

This really did make for an easier cleaning experience since I didn't have to worry about washing and reusing a mopping pad. On top of that, the disposable ones are very light and seem like they will easily degrade after being thrown away. So while it is paper waste, at least it won't stick around forever.

